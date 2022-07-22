We are fighting today so that our next generations have future, - Zelenskyi. PHOTOS

Our generation has no right to surrender in the war against the Russian Federation.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi wrote about this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"We are fighting today to defend, liberate and restore. So that our next generations have a future, our generation has no right to give up," he said.















Watch more: Zelensky after Stavka meeting: significant potential for our forces to advance on frontline. VIDEO