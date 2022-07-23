Zelensky thanked US Congress for HIMARS, missiles, and drones. VIDEO&PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with the delegation of the House of Representatives of the United States of America led by the Chairman of the Committee on Armed Forces Adam Smith.

The head of the Ukrainian state noted the importance of this visit, which is a strong signal of support for Ukraine, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, reports the OP press service, Censor.NET reports.

"We appreciate the help of the United States in protecting our territory, our land and the Ukrainian people. I would like to thank President Biden and the US Congress, where we have important bicameral and bipartisan support, for the leadership position of the United States of America," emphasized Volodymyr Zelensky.

The President separately thanked the first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska for the warm welcome she received during her visit to the United States, for the opportunity given to her to speak in Congress and deliver important messages from the Ukrainian people.

The head of state noted the importance of security support to Ukraine from the United States, the latest package of which, containing the much-needed HIMARS artillery systems, shells and unmanned aerial vehicles, was announced the day before.

During the meeting, Volodymyr Zelensky also informed the representatives of the United States Congress about the work on the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, the first stage of which is the implementation of the Fast Recovery plan - a plan for the rapid restoration of destroyed residential, educational, and medical infrastructure.

"We are appealing to our partners, in particular the United States, with a proposal to take an active part in the implementation of this ambitious but extremely important project," the President said.

Volodymyr Zelensky separately thanked the congressmen, in particular the chairman of the Committee on Armed Forces of the US House of Representatives, Adam Smith, for their determination to continue supporting our state, helping it protect its independence and territorial integrity.




























