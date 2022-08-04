Group of men was detained in forest in Kyiv region: They suspect that it is SRG. PHOTO

A group of men was detained in a forest in the Kyiv region. They are suspected of involvement in the SRG and were handed over to the SSU.

This was reported by journalist Andrii Tsaplienko, Censor.NET informs.

"The special unit, carrying out a combat mission in the forest part of the Bucha, tracking sabotage and intelligence groups of the enemy, detained a group of men who could not explain what they were doing in the thickets," Tsaplienko said.

According to the journalist, the men were handed over to the SSU to establish all the circumstances.

