Ukrainian gunners destroyed two enemy self-propelled guns "Akatsia" in Donetsk region. PHOTO
In the Donetsk region, Ukrainian artillerymen destroyed two self-propelled artillery installations "Akatsia" of the Russian army.
As reported by Censor.NET, the 43rd separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Taras Triasilo reported this on Facebook.
"Our beautiful Ukrainian land in the Donetsk region, from which two "Akatsia" 2C3 self-propelled guns were successfully fired. The work was carried out by the 43rd separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Taras Tryasyl and our comrades from the 26th artillery brigade named after Colonel-General Roman Dashkevich," the message reads.
