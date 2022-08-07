Hollywood star Chastain visited Irpin, "Okhmatdit" and met with Zelensky. VIDEO&PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with American actress Jessica Chastain.

This was stated by Volodymyr Zelensky in Telegram, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"American actress Jessica Chastain is in Ukraine today. For us such visits of famous people are extremely valuable. Thanks to this the world will hear, know and understand the truth about what is happening in our country even more. Thank you for your support!" - said Zelensky.

American actress and producer Jessica Chastain visited the capital of Ukraine today, August 7, reports Suspilnе.

In the morning, the star visited the "Okhmatdit" children's hospital, where she was told about the work of the medical center during martial law and was given gifts from the children. The actress visited children from Kherson and Chernihiv who are undergoing treatment in "Okhmatdit".

The actress also visited Irpin: she talked with the local authorities and took a walk around the city.







