Consequences of enemy shelling of Nikopol district. PHOTOS

Tonight, August 14, Russian troops twice covered the city of Nikopol with barrel artillery fire and shelled the city of Marhanets with rocket launchers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, in Nikopol, high-rise buildings and private houses, farm buildings, a school, a supermarket, and a store were damaged. The gas pipeline and power lines were damaged.

"In the city of Marhanets, private houses and the power grid were damaged," the report says.

Bomb technicians and law enforcement officers are working at the scene of the events, documenting the consequences of the shelling.

Based on this fact of Russian aggression against the civilian population of the Nikopol district, law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings under Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.







