Consequences of shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region: Rashists struck from MLRS "Uragan". There are wounded. PHOTOS

As a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers of populated areas of the Dnipropetrovsk region, houses, gas pipelines and farm buildings were damaged.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the National Police.

"On the night of August 16, the enemy targeted the Zelenodolsk with "Uragan" multiple-launch rocket systems, as a result of which several houses and a gas pipeline were damaged. Russian troops also shelled the Chervonohrihorivka twice, covering the village with fire from barrel artillery and MLRS. 10 private houses were damaged. economic buildings, a gas pipeline," the message says.

Based on this fact of Russian aggression against the civilian population of the Nikopol district, law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings. Inspection of the sites of shelling and collection of material evidence is ongoing. The final information about the destruction is being clarified.

