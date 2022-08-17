ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10052 visitors online
News Photo War
2 445 4

Russians shelled two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. Damaged houses, enterprises and road, - RMA. PHOTOS

On the night of August 17, the Russian occupation forces struck the Nikopol and Kryvy Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As informed by Censor.NET, the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentyn Reznychenko reported this.

Russians shelled two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. Damaged houses, enterprises and road, - RMA 01

"Nikopol was attacked three times during the night. The enemy fired 8 shots from barrel artillery at night Nikopol. 6 private houses, cars, and a gas pipeline were mutilated in the city. People were unharmed," the report says.

It is noted that the Russians directed 40 shells from "Hrad" at Chervonohrihorivka.

See more: Russians shelled Nikopol, it is known about 4 wounded, - RMA. PHOTOS

Russians shelled two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. Damaged houses, enterprises and road, - RMA 02

"A local enterprise and a power line were damaged. Russian projectiles also hit the recently repaired Nikopol highway - there were landslides. There were no casualties or injuries," RMA added.

Russians shelled two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. Damaged houses, enterprises and road, - RMA 03

Also, according to RMA, the enemy fired from "Uragan" in the Kryvy Rih district. Shirokу came under attack. No injuries or damage.



Russians shelled two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. Damaged houses, enterprises and road, - RMA 04

Russians shelled two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. Damaged houses, enterprises and road, - RMA 05
Russians shelled two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. Damaged houses, enterprises and road, - RMA 06
Russians shelled two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. Damaged houses, enterprises and road, - RMA 07

Author: 

Russian Army (9386) shoot out (13686) Reznychenko (211)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 