Russians shelled two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. Damaged houses, enterprises and road, - RMA. PHOTOS

On the night of August 17, the Russian occupation forces struck the Nikopol and Kryvy Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As informed by Censor.NET, the head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentyn Reznychenko reported this.

"Nikopol was attacked three times during the night. The enemy fired 8 shots from barrel artillery at night Nikopol. 6 private houses, cars, and a gas pipeline were mutilated in the city. People were unharmed," the report says.

It is noted that the Russians directed 40 shells from "Hrad" at Chervonohrihorivka.

See more: Russians shelled Nikopol, it is known about 4 wounded, - RMA. PHOTOS

"A local enterprise and a power line were damaged. Russian projectiles also hit the recently repaired Nikopol highway - there were landslides. There were no casualties or injuries," RMA added.

Also, according to RMA, the enemy fired from "Uragan" in the Kryvy Rih district. Shirokу came under attack. No injuries or damage.













