Occupiers launched rocket attacks on Mykolaiv. Buildings of P. Mohyla National University, enterprises, private houses were damaged - Kim. PHOTOS

During the day, the Russians attacked Mykolaiv and populated areas of the region with "Smerch" surface-to-air missiles and S-300 missiles.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Mykolayiv RMA.

According to the information of OC "Pivden" on the evening of August 16, the enemy hit the port infrastructure of Mykolaiv with rockets from the "Smerch" salvo fire system. Without human losses.

"Around 02:00 a.m., on August 17, the Russian occupiers once again fired at Mykolaiv with S-300-type missiles. It is known that civilian objects were hit, in particular the P.Mohyla BCNU and one of the city's enterprises. Private houses were also damaged. Previously, there were no casualties and victims. Detailed information is being clarified," the message states.

Read more: Explosions are heard in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Kherson

It is noted that yesterday, August 16, at approximately 9:30 a.m., as a result of enemy shelling of the Pervomaiske settlement of the Pervomaysk community, a public catering facility was destroyed. There are no casualties.

"In the Bashtan district, yesterday, August 16, approximately at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and at night, August 17, approximately at 01:00 a.m., the village of Shiroke was shelled. Agricultural buildings and the road were hit. There were no casualties. The shelling continues the territory and nearby settlements of the Berezneguvat community. Information about the victims and damage is being clarified," the RMA added.





