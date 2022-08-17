Consequences of shelling of Mykolaiv and region by Russian occupiers. PHOTOS

As a result of the shelling of Mykolaiv and the region, residential buildings, premises of an educational institution and one of the enterprises were damaged.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the data of the National Police.

Today, around 02:00 a.m., enemy troops fired at the regional center again. Currently, it is known about the damage to residential buildings, the premises of a higher educational institution, and one of the enterprises.

Also at night, explosions rang out in the village of Shiroke. It is known that agricultural buildings were hit.

At the same time, as a result of yesterday's shelling in the villages of Pervomaiske and Shiroke, agricultural buildings and a public catering establishment were destroyed.

