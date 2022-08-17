Woman was killed by Russian shells in Orichiv, 6 people were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

On August 14-16, the Russian occupying forces struck the populated areas of the Zaporizhzhia region. Under the procedural leadership of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the facts of violations of the laws and customs of war.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Prosecutor General's Office.

"According to the investigation, on August 14-16, 2022, the armed forces of the aggressor country, disregarding the norms of international humanitarian law, shelled the city of Orihiv with rocket salvo fire systems. A woman died, six civilians were injured. More than 20 private houses, apartments in high-rise buildings, cars of local residents," the report says.

It is noted that enemy shells hit the buildings of the educational institution, local authorities and other objects of civil and critical infrastructure.

"Also during this period, the occupiers again shelled the city of Huliaipole, the villages of Zarichne, Tavriyske, Omelnyk, Preobrazhenka, and Novoandriivka with artillery. Currently, we know of two wounded. As a result of the enemy attack, homes, farm buildings, and garages of local residents were damaged," added the Prosecutor General's Office.