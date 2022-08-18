Russians launched 22 strikes on Donetsk region in 24 hours. Avdiivka was most affected, - National Police. PHOTOS

The enemy used rockets and artillery on 14 settlements of the Donetsk region. There are casualties among the civilian population. The police recorded the war crimes of the Russian Federation.

As informed by Censor.NET, this was reported to the National Police.

"Avdiivka suffered the most - seven strikes on the city were documented. Bakhmut, Druzhkivka, Krasnohorivka, Siversk, Toretsk, Komyshivka, Ocheretyne, Zhelanne druhe, Memryk, Netaylove, Pervomaiske, Fedorivka, Svitle were also subjected to mass shelling. The occupying forces used anti-aircraft missiles "S- 300", "Uragan", "Hrad" anti-aircraft missiles, artillery and carried out an air strike," the message states.

There are wounded and dead among the civilian population. 51 objects were destroyed and damaged - 40 residential buildings, a utility company, a school, agricultural machinery, a hangar, and a correctional colony building.

Policemen worked at the landing sites and collected evidence of Russian war crimes. The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.











