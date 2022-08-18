ENG
Occupiers struck populated areas of Zaporizhzhia region, - National Police. PHOTOS

Police officers documented the destruction of 10 residential buildings of residents of the city of Orihiv, the villages of Uspenivka and Preobrazhenka, Polohy district.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the National Police.

"In residential buildings, property was damaged, roofs were destroyed, windows were broken. Rocket debris hit yard territory, fences, outbuildings, garages, and parked vehicles. In Orihiv, an enemy rocket fell near one of the local schools. As a result, the educational institution was damaged: windows were broken, the walls and the roof were cut," the message reads.

It is noted that last day the occupiers targeted one of the associations for the cultivation of grain crops in Zaporizhzhia district. Hangars were damaged as a result of the attack on the facility.

For all the facts of armed crimes, the law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of laws and customs of war".

