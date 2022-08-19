Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk, damaged educational institutions, - City Council. PHOTOS
Russian military launched missile strikes on Kramatorsk.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram of the Kramatorsk City Council, the mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko, announced this.
"A morning attack on Kramatorsk. The occupiers continue to destroy our educational institutions. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," the message states.
