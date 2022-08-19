Fighting continues in Avdiivka and Bakhmut directions - General Staff

Fighting continues in the direction of Pokrovske - Bakhmutske, as well as in the direction of Lozove - Pervomayske.

The General Staff of the AFU informs about this in the morning summary on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the one hundred and seventy-seventh day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

There are no changes in the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions. The enemy shelled the village of Pavlivka, the Sumy region, from artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired from tanks, barrel, and jet artillery in the areas of Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Zolochiv, Protopopivka, Sosnivka, Korobochkine, Shestakove, Milova, Duvanka, Husarivka, and Prudianka settlements.

Strikes from planes and helicopters near Yavirske, Stary Saltiv, Lebyazhe, and Zalyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, he carried out fire damage from the artillery of various types in the areas near Dibrivne, Dovhenke, Virnopillia, Sulyhivka, Chepil, Mazanivka, and Bohorodychne.

The enemy tried to conduct assault operations in the directions of Barabashivka - Karnaukhivka, Sulyhivka - Dibrivne, Sulyhivka - Nova Dmytrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Siversk, Rozdolivka, Hryhorivka, Sydorovo, and Pryshyb.

In the Bakhmut direction, the impact of fire from tanks, barrel, and rocket artillery was noted in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Soledar, Berestov, Vesele, Zaitseve, Yakovlivka, Kodema, Spirne, Ivano-Dariivka, Bilohorivka, and Zalizne. The occupiers struck with attack aircraft in the Soledar area.

The enemy waged offensive battles in the direction of Spirne - Vyiimka, Streapivka - Soledar, Volodymyrivka - Soledar, Klynove - Bakhmut, Vershina - Kodema. The enemy's units did not succeed in the indicated areas and retreated.

Battles continue in the direction of Pokrovske - Bakhmutske.

In the Avdiivka direction, artillery shelling was recorded near Avdiivka, Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, Pisky, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Novobakhmutivka, and Netaylove. The enemy launched airstrikes near Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, and Pavlivka.

Conducts assault operations in the direction of Lozove - Pervomaiske, hostilities continue.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the areas of Pavlivka, Volodymyrivka, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Novomykhailivka, Prechistivka and Zolota Niva settlements were affected by fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy used tanks and artillery near Shevchenko, Charivne, Preobrazhenka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Novosilka, Stepove, Vremivka, and Dorozhnianka.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy continued shelling our positions from tanks, barrel, and rocket artillery along the battle line. He carried out an airstrike in the area of Mykolaiivske settlement.

In the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, there are three Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers on combat duty.