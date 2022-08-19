Russian occupiers shelled 16 settlements. Two more educational institutions were destroyed - National Police. PHOTOS

During the day, the enemy fired at the civilian population 24 times, there were killed and wounded. Residential buildings, a college, and an engineering academy were destroyed and damaged.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the National Police.

"The Russians attacked 16 settlements - the cities of Kramatorsk, Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Toretsk, Zalizne, Chasiv Yar, Mykolaivka, Krasnohorivka, Severny, Zelenopillia, Maksimilianivka, Druzhba, Pryshyb, Ozarianivka, Oleksandropil, Pervomaiske. The Russian army opened fire on residential aviation, "Uragan" anti-aircraft missile defense systems, artillery, and tanks," the message states.

27 civilian objects were destroyed - 16 houses, a store, two educational institutions, commercial buildings, and citizens' cars. The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

