10 vessels with Ukrainian grain are preparing to leave Odessa ports - Kubrakov. PHOTO

10 vessels are currently being loaded and are preparing to leave the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov in Facebook.





"Ten ships are now being loaded and prepared to leave the ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Pivdenny. There are also more than 40 applications to the west to Ukrainian ports. Today, together with Antonio Gutteres, UN Secretary General visited the port of Odessa, and were able to see the process of loading Ukrainian wheat bulk carrier KUBROSLI Y. During the period of the "Grain Initiative" 25 vessels with 630 thousand tons of agricultural products on board have already departed from three ports of Great Odessa.

Yes, there are still many things to improve, but we are on the right way", - says the report.

It is noted that special attention is paid to food exports for African countries.

"Yesterday another bulk carrier I MARIA left, carrying 33,000 tons of agricultural products for the north of the continent," writes Kurbakov.