There are no signs of "systematic shelling" at Zaporizhzhia NPP.

This was recorded on satellite images taken in the morning of August 19, Censor.NET informs with reference to Maxar Technologies' twitter.







CNN has analyzed a series of satellite images of the nuclear power plant complex located in Enerhodar, and indicates that the damage or destruction has not changed much since July 19, when the Ukrainian military struck three tents near one of the nuclear reactors.

Note that during a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on August 19, Vladimir Putin stated that the Ukrainian military had repeatedly struck the ZNPP.