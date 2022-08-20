ENG
As result of shelling by occupiers of Zaporizhzhia region, 8-year-old child was seriously injured, - RMA. PHOTOS

As a result of enemy shelling of the village of Shevchenkivske, Zaporizhzhia region, a child was seriously injured, and two adults were also injured.

This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, Oleksandr Starukh, Censor.NET informs.

"Today. The village of Shevchenkivske, Zaporizhzhia district. An eight-year-old child was seriously injured as a result of an enemy attack. The girl is currently in the hospital, she is being given all the necessary help. She has already been operated on and is on artificial lung ventilation in the intensive care unit. Her condition is stable," Starukh wrote on Telegram.

In addition, "two adults were moderately injured. About ten private houses in the village were severely damaged."

Since the beginning of the war, four children have died in the Zaporizhzhia region. Another 44 were wounded.

