Rashists hit Nikopol and Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, houses were damaged, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

During the night, the occupiers shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region four times.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"A night with four shellings... The Russian army used various weapons to attack two districts of the region - Nikopol and Kryvy Rih," the message reads.

According to Reznychenko, the enemy covered the Nikopol district with fire three times.

10 shells from Russian barrel artillery arrived in Nikopol.

"In the city, 9 private houses, solar panels, power lines were damaged. Up to 300 people are without electricity. There were no deaths or injuries," the head of the region informs.

Also is noted that the enemy hit Marhanets with barrel artillery and "Hrads". There are no injuries or damage.

The Russians sent "Uragan" to the Kryvy Rih district. In the Apostolovo, several houses and a gas stove have been destroyed. People are unharmed.









