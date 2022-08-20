ENG
Trophy Russian equipment is exhibited at Khreschatyk. PHOTOS

The equipment of the Russian occupiers, destroyed during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, was placed on Khreschatyk.

This was reported by the correspondent of Censor.NET.

On the main street of the capital, tanks, armored personnel carriers, self-propelled artillery installations and a heavy flamethrower system "Solntsepek" are displayed.

The author of the photo is Nataliya Sharomova

Trophy Russian equipment is exhibited at Khreschatyk 01
