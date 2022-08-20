In Voznesensk, police officers document consequences of enemy shelling, high-rise building and private houses were damaged. PHOTOS

In Voznesensk, as a result of enemy shelling, houses were damaged, there are victims.

This was reported on the page of the police of the Mykolaiv region, Censor.NET reports.

In the Mykolaiv region, police officers are documenting the consequences of the shelling by the Russian army of the Voznesensk residential quarter on the afternoon of August 20. It is known that local residents, including children, were injured as a result of the shelling.

A high-rise building, private houses and cars were damaged. Final information on damage and casualties is being verified. According to the fact, the investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Investigative and operational teams of the police, explosives technicians and employees of the State Emergency Service are working at the sites of the hits. Inspection of the scene, recording and collection of material evidence is ongoing. Police officers document the facts of Russian aggression.

