Attack of rashists on Voznesensk: 9 people were injured, 4 of them were seriously injured children, - Kim

As a result of the attack by the rashists on Voznesensk, the number of victims increased. Four children are seriously injured.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitaly Kim.

"At 1:30 p.m. 9 wounded, 4 of them children. The children are all in serious condition. Their ages range from 3 to 17 years old," the report says.

Kim added that one of the victims, a girl, is being evacuated to Mykolaiv.

"The girl is being transported to Mykolaiv. A fragment tore out her eye," he said.

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders destroyed the enemy’s radar complex and 4 units of Rashist equipment, - Defence Intelligence. VIDEO