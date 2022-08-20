Consequences of rocket attacks on Kharkiv settlements and populated areas of region. VIDEO

Investigators of the National Police are recording the consequences of rocket attacks by the RF troops in Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region

As Censor.NET informs, this has been reported to the National Police.

"On August 19, as a result of artillery shelling by the Russian military, at the village of Kovali there are dead. On the night of August 20, rockets hit a critical infrastructure facility in the Nemyshlian district. So far, there are no casualties," the message says.

It is reported that rocket strikes on infrastructure objects in the Kharkiv and Chuhuiv districts of the region were also recorded this night.



