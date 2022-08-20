ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10940 visitors online
News Photo War
3 094 5

Consequences of rocket attacks on Kharkiv settlements and populated areas of region. VIDEO

Investigators of the National Police are recording the consequences of rocket attacks by the RF troops in Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region

As Censor.NET informs, this has been reported to the National Police.

"On August 19, as a result of artillery shelling by the Russian military, at the village of Kovali there are dead. On the night of August 20, rockets hit a critical infrastructure facility in the Nemyshlian district. So far, there are no casualties," the message says.

Watch more: High-precision Excalibur and Smart missiles of AFU destroyed Russian artillery reconnaissance radar "Zoopark-1". VIDEO

It is reported that rocket strikes on infrastructure objects in the Kharkiv and Chuhuiv districts of the region were also recorded this night.

Consequences of rocket attacks on Kharkiv settlements and populated areas of region 01
Consequences of rocket attacks on Kharkiv settlements and populated areas of region 02

Author: 

shoot out (13830) police forces (1586) Kharkiv (1351) Kharkivshchyna (1976)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 