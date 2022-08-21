ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3527 visitors online
News Photo War
3 230 0

Consequences of enemy attacks on Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

харківщина

Russian occupiers attack settlements and destroy the infrastructure of the Kharkiv region every day.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, a rocket hit a private house in the village of Rohan, the Kharkiv district. The impact caused a fire. Civilians suffered.

"Also, a missile strike was recorded in the village of Dokuchaevske, the Kharkiv district. Commercial buildings of an educational institution, a private enterprise, fences, and vehicles were damaged. There were no casualties," the report states.

Previously, the shelling was carried out by a S-300-type missile.

Investigative and operational teams went to the addresses. The police inspected the scene and collected physical evidence.

Investigators are deciding the issue of opening criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Read more: Occupants from Belgorod shelled Kharkiv region with rockets. Enemy tried to advance, but suffered losses and retreated in several directions - Synehubov

Consequences of enemy attacks on Kharkiv region 01
Consequences of enemy attacks on Kharkiv region 02
Consequences of enemy attacks on Kharkiv region 03
Consequences of enemy attacks on Kharkiv region 04

Author: 

shoot out (13842) police forces (1586) Kharkivshchyna (1976)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 