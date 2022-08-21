Consequences of enemy attacks on Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attack settlements and destroy the infrastructure of the Kharkiv region every day.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, a rocket hit a private house in the village of Rohan, the Kharkiv district. The impact caused a fire. Civilians suffered.

"Also, a missile strike was recorded in the village of Dokuchaevske, the Kharkiv district. Commercial buildings of an educational institution, a private enterprise, fences, and vehicles were damaged. There were no casualties," the report states.

Previously, the shelling was carried out by a S-300-type missile.

Investigative and operational teams went to the addresses. The police inspected the scene and collected physical evidence.

Investigators are deciding the issue of opening criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

