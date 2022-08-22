Russian army shelled three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, 42 shells landed in residential quarters of Nikopol, there are casualties and destruction, - Reznichenko. PHOTOS

The Russian army struck three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region - Nikopol, Kryvy Rih, and Synelnykove.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the head of RMA Valentyn Reznichenko on his Telegram channel.

"A night with shelling and casualties... The Russian army struck three districts - Nikopol, Kryvy Rih and Synelnykove.

Nikopol was shelled from "Grads" and barrel artillery three times during the night. 42 Russian shells flew into the residential quarters. Previously, four elderly residents of Nikopol were injured. Two of them are trained. In the city, 2 houses were destroyed, almost 50 were mutilated. Enemy shells damaged a kindergarten, shops, pharmacies, markets, a court and a bus station. The shelling caused five fires. Firefighters have already tamed the flames. The power line is out of order. Up to 2,000 people are without electricity. The electricians are already working.

In the Kryvy Rih district, the enemy from the "Hurricanes" shelled the Zelenodolsk community. It passed without destruction or casualties.

The Russians fired rockets at the Synelnykove district. They destroyed an agricultural enterprise, a school and a cultural center. Information on the dead and wounded is being ascertained," the message reads.

