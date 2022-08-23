Russians attacked Sloviansk. House was completely destroyed, - Mayor Liakh. PHOTOS

On the night of August 23, Russian occupation forces attacked the city of Sloviansk, the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the mayor of Sloviansk, Vadym Liakh.

"As expected, the night was not peaceful. The city was shelled again. It was especially loud in the Tsylinny area. A residential building was completely destroyed," the report says.





It is noted, that there are no victims.