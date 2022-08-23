ENG
Consequences of occupiers’ missile attack on Dnipro. PHOTOS

Today, August 23, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on the Dnipro.

The consequences of the shelling were published on Telegram channel by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentin Reznichenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Dnipro after the morning arrival of the Russian Iskander missile," he said.

Consequences of occupiers’ missile attack on Dnipro 01
Consequences of occupiers’ missile attack on Dnipro 02
Consequences of occupiers’ missile attack on Dnipro 03
Consequences of occupiers’ missile attack on Dnipro 04
Consequences of occupiers’ missile attack on Dnipro 05
Consequences of occupiers’ missile attack on Dnipro 06
Consequences of occupiers’ missile attack on Dnipro 07

