Consequences of occupiers’ missile attack on Dnipro. PHOTOS

Today, August 23, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on the Dnipro.

The consequences of the shelling were published on Telegram channel by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentin Reznichenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Dnipro after the morning arrival of the Russian Iskander missile," he said.















