Rashists shelled three districts of Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTOS

During the day, the police registered 32 incidents of enemy shelling. The military of the aggressor countries destroyed the homes and apartments of civilians, as well as other civilian infrastructure. There was no information about the victims and the injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, the armed attack of the Russian invaders on the settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region continues. As a result of the shelling, the police recorded the victims of the city of Orihiv, the village of Novopavlivka of the Polohy district, the village of Stepnohirsk of the Vasyliv district, the village of Komyshuvakha and the villages of Novoiakovlivka, Zhovtenke, and Zarichne of the Zaporizhzhia district.

"As a result of rocket attacks, police officers recorded almost three dozen destroyed private houses. Citizens' vehicles, garages, farm buildings, yards, and homesteads also suffered significant damage. In addition to houses, the Russians damaged a cultural center in one of the villages of Zaporizhzhia district. Missile fragments deformed walls, facades and roofing of the building," the message reads.









Police investigators, explosives technicians, rescuers of the State Emergency Service worked at the sites of shelling. According to the facts of armed crimes, law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of laws and customs of war".