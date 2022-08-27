Antoniv Bridge in Kherson after attack on August 26. PHOTOS

На знімку Антонівського мосту видно нові пошкодження після удару 26 серпня.

The photo of the bridge was published on Twitter by the Swiss OSINT enthusiast Tim Earhart, who monitors events in Ukraine "from space", Censor.NET reports.

The photo was taken on August 26 at 15:00 - an hour after the explosions.

The section of the bridge on its southern side survived - for the destruction of such structures, more is needed than the hit of missiles of the same M142 (HIMARS), but the damage to the canvas is visible.

The pier of the pontoon crossing next to the bridge is intact. No traffic is visible on the bridge.

This is how Antoniv Bridge looked on August 26.

And this is what he looked like on August 21.