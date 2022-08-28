On the field in Denmark, they made an 80-meter "shadow" of the Ukrainian "Mriya". VIDEO&PHOTOS

Before the Independence Day of Ukraine, on a wheat field in Denmark, an 80-meter shadow of the largest plane in the world, the Ukrainian An-225, was depicted.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Culture.

It was created by Mykyta Zigura, a Ukrainian sculptor known in the world and in the Motherland for many art objects.

"This is a symbol of the victory of Ukraine, a symbol of the victory of life over death. Yes, unfortunately, the plane that we are proud of was destroyed by the invaders, but this does not mean that our spirit and faith in our own strength have been destroyed! We will rebuild everything. And the plane, of course, too," he said.

Along with the "Mriya", the author recreated the shadows of two more objects in real size - an unmanned aerial vehicle and an enemy Russian SU-27 fighter.

The first one means that the sky is protected by the heroes of Ukraine, and the enemy fighter indicates an actual reality, a threat that residents of other countries see only in the news.

