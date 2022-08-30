Marines destroyed enemy warehouse with ammunition in Donetsk region, - Navy. PHOTOS

On August 29, in the Donetsk and Kherson directions, servicemen of the military units and marine units of the Navy of the AFU, as part of the groups, steadfastly and courageously resisted the Russian invaders on the fortified areas of the front.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, in the Donetsk direction, marines destroyed a warehouse with ammunition and 6 enemy personnel.

"Our artillery units struck the concentration of manpower and equipment of the occupiers, as a result of which 8 invaders and a car with ammunition were destroyed. The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the message says.

