9-year-old Sasha from Bucha shows trident with prosthetic hand. PHOTO

Nine-year-old Sasha, who was injured and lost an arm as a result of the occupiers firing on their car during the evacuation from Hostomel, shows a trident with a prosthetic hand.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

American doctors put a prosthesis on the girl.

Before the full-scale invasion, Sasha's family lived in Bucha. Nine-year-old Sasha Filipchuk was wounded in the arm when the occupiers fired at her family's car on the way from occupied Hostomel. Her stepfather died on the spot from his wounds. The girl and her mother hid, but she needed medical help. She was brought to the hospital in just two days. The doctors decided to amputate the girl's hand.

Let us remind you that as of August 30, 379 children died in Ukraine due to the aggression of the Russian Federation, more than 735 were injured.