Consequences of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In the morning, the Russians launched a rocket attack on the central district of Kyiv, damaging buildings, Shevchenko Park and cars passing by.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, commented on the situation: "Unfortunately, the consequences of the shelling of the capital of Ukraine are terrible. Many infrastructure facilities were damaged. We see the destruction. Some facilities were cut off, but the electricity supply is gradually being restored.

Unfortunately, we have 5 dead as a result of this barbaric attack on our city. 51 people were injured, 42 people are currently in hospitals. They are given help. There are children among them."

VIDEO and PHOTOS: Oleh Bohachuk