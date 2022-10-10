ENG
Consequences of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In the morning, the Russians launched a rocket attack on the central district of Kyiv, damaging buildings, Shevchenko Park and cars passing by.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, commented on the situation: "Unfortunately, the consequences of the shelling of the capital of Ukraine are terrible. Many infrastructure facilities were damaged. We see the destruction. Some facilities were cut off, but the electricity supply is gradually being restored.

Unfortunately, we have 5 dead as a result of this barbaric attack on our city. 51 people were injured, 42 people are currently in hospitals. They are given help. There are children among them."

Consequences of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv 01

Consequences of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv 02
Consequences of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv 03
Consequences of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv 04
Consequences of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv 05
Consequences of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv 06
Consequences of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv 07
Consequences of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv 08
Consequences of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv 09
Consequences of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv 10
Consequences of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv 11
Consequences of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv 12
Consequences of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv 13
Consequences of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv 14
Consequences of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv 15
Consequences of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv 16
Consequences of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv 17
Consequences of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv 18
Consequences of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv 19
Consequences of Russian missile strikes on Kyiv 20

VIDEO and PHOTOS: Oleh Bohachuk

