Consequences of Russia’s morning missile attack on Dnipro. PHOTOS

Today, October 10, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Dnipro.

As Censor.NET informs, photos of the consequences of Russian missile strikes were shown in Dnipropetrovsk RMA.

"Dnipro. After the morning attacks of the "Russian peace". There will be no forgiveness. We are on our land, in our country. Wounded, but unconquered. For every Russian strike and every life lost by the Russians, there will be retribution," the message reads.

