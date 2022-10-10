ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9064 visitors online
News Photo War
13 687 8

Consequences of Russia’s morning missile attack on Dnipro. PHOTOS

Today, October 10, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Dnipro.

As Censor.NET informs, photos of the consequences of Russian missile strikes were shown in Dnipropetrovsk RMA.

"Dnipro. After the morning attacks of the "Russian peace". There will be no forgiveness. We are on our land, in our country. Wounded, but unconquered. For every Russian strike and every life lost by the Russians, there will be retribution," the message reads.

Read more: Russians massively shelled Dnipropetrovsk region: there are dead and wounded

Consequences of Russia’s morning missile attack on Dnipro 01
Consequences of Russia’s morning missile attack on Dnipro 02

Consequences of Russia’s morning missile attack on Dnipro 03
Consequences of Russia’s morning missile attack on Dnipro 04
Consequences of Russia’s morning missile attack on Dnipro 05
Consequences of Russia’s morning missile attack on Dnipro 06
Consequences of Russia’s morning missile attack on Dnipro 07

Author: 

Dnipro (609) shoot out (13051)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 