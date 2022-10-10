Consequences of Russia’s morning missile attack on Dnipro. PHOTOS
Today, October 10, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Dnipro.
As Censor.NET informs, photos of the consequences of Russian missile strikes were shown in Dnipropetrovsk RMA.
"Dnipro. After the morning attacks of the "Russian peace". There will be no forgiveness. We are on our land, in our country. Wounded, but unconquered. For every Russian strike and every life lost by the Russians, there will be retribution," the message reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password