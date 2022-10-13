Russian rocket hit house in Belgorod. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In the Russian city of Belgorod, fragments of the rocket fell on a residential building.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

Locals report that a rocket fell on the house.

The moment of the missile impact is also published.

The governor of the region, Gladkov, traditionally accused the AFU of the shelling.

It is also known that part of the "Pantsir" anti-aircraft missile and gun complex fell on the territory of a local school. Debris damaged several cars parked near a high-rise building on Gubkina Street.

