They said goodbye to soldier Maksym Yalovtsov (rugby player) who died in battle with occupiers in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In Kyiv, they said goodbye to the Ukrainian defender Maksym Yalovtsov, who died in the battle with the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the correspondent of Censor.NET.

Yalovtsov was the founder of the "Civil Safety" organization, the project of which became the CIVIL SAFETY ACADEMY. It was created to increase public awareness of shooting and provide key firearms skills.

Before the start of the full-scale war, Maxim taught grappling at the academy, being the champion of Ukraine in 2021 in this sport. He was also a bronze medalist of the 2020 European Championship in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and a master of sports in pankration and free fight.

Yalovtsov was also one of the leaders of the Dynamo Kyiv fan movement.

"The war with the racist invaders is taking the lives of the best sons and daughters of Ukraine... One of the leaders of the Dynamo Kyiv fan movement Maksym Yalovtsov died defending the integrity and independence of our homeland at the front. The soul of the company, a loyal comrade, a brave and courageous warrior - this is how he will forever be remembered "and brothers. Dynamo FC shares this irreparable loss and expresses its sincere condolences to Maksym's family and friends," the statement on the Dynamo FC website says.





























































































































Photo: Oleh Bohachuk, Censor.NET.