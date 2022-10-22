Ukrainian military training is taking place in Great Britain. PHOTOS
Training of the Ukrainian military in Great Britain continues.
The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain has published pictures of Ukrainian military trainings taking place in the country, Censor.NET informs.
"Great Britain, together with international partners, continues to train Ukrainian volunteers across Britain to help defend the Motherland. We provide volunteer recruits with little or no military experience with the skills necessary to effectively conduct combat operations on the front lines," the message reads.
