Rashists shelled Vovchansk in Kharkiv region with artillery, - National Police. PHOTOS

On Saturday, October 22, Russian troops shelled Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, with 152 caliber weapons.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by National Police in Facebook.

"The police documented the consequences of shelling in the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. Two private houses, a car, and infrastructure facilities were damaged. There are no casualties," the statement said.

It is noted that on October 22, the Russian military carried out a massive artillery shelling of the city of Volchansk.

Employees of the police department No. 1 of the Chuhuiv police department recorded the fact of armed aggression and collected material evidence.

It was preliminarily established that the shelling was carried out from 152-caliber weapons.

Investigators opened criminal proceeding over this fact under Part 1 Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

