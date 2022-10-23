80th Airborne Assault Brigade was replenished with APC-82A won in Kharkiv region, - Butusov. PHOTO

Servicemen of the 80th Airborne Assault Brigade adopted the captured APC-82A trophy in the Kharkiv region.

This was informed on Facebook by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.

"Beauty. A trophy APC-82A was captured in the Kharkiv region by soldiers of one of our best combat units - the glorious 80th Airborne Assault Brigade. A fully operational combat vehicle is fighting as a regular weapon of Ukrainian paratroopers, who have significantly strengthened their combat capability with dozens of units of new equipment from "Russian Lend-Lease", Butusov notes.

According to him, the APC-82 was repainted in pixel camouflage of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"It is interesting that the cross on the tower if you look at Wikipedia, is the so-called gamma cross. The gamma cross is of Greek origin, in particular, it was used in church symbolism. It's nice to see that they painted with soul, someone made a neat stencil, took care of the symbols. It looks very beautiful," the journalist sums up.

