Russian Pantsyr-S1, destroyed by AGM-88 HARM from AFU aircraft. PHOTO

As a result of being hit by an AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missile, one of the Russian anti-aircraft missile-gun complexes Pantsir-S1 cannot be restored.

The relevant photo was published on Facebook by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yuriy Butusov.

"The angle is inconvenient, but it is clearly visible that the non-contact warhead was detonated exactly above the AMGC. As a result of the explosion, the combat module was completely destroyed, the radar and launchers on the left side were burned. Since the warhead is equipped with 13 thousand tungsten segments, there is no doubt that after such an explosion The armor is no longer repairable, it is scrap metal," commented the journalist.

He expressed hope that better quality photos will appear, and reminded that Pantsir is "the main air defense system of the Russian Armed Forces."

Watch more: Relatives of prisoners of war held action in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS