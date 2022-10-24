Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated Russian Army Lieutenant Colonel Bolotnikov. PHOTO

An officer of AFU, blogger Anatoliy Shtefan published information that AFU liquidated Lieutenant Colonel of Russian army Alexander Bolotnikov.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he reported it in Twitter.

"Lieutenant Colonel Bolotnikov Alexander from the 98th Airborne Division," he said, publishing his photo.

