ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4555 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
38 653 79

Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated Russian Army Lieutenant Colonel Bolotnikov. PHOTO

An officer of AFU, blogger Anatoliy Shtefan published information that AFU liquidated Lieutenant Colonel of Russian army Alexander Bolotnikov.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he reported it in Twitter.

"Lieutenant Colonel Bolotnikov Alexander from the 98th Airborne Division," he said, publishing his photo.

Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated Russian Army Lieutenant Colonel Bolotnikov 01

See more: AFU liquidated two lieutenant colonels of Russian army - Gataullin and Proskurin. PHOTOS

Author: 

Russian Army (9070) liquidation (2387) Shtefan (46)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 