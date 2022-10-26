Occupiers launched rocket attack on Druzhkivka. PHOTOS

Around 3:10 a.m., the Russians launched a rocket attack on Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of Donetsk OVA, Pavlo Kyrylenko informs Censor.NET.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, but there was destruction: the college building was destroyed, and high-rise buildings were damaged.

During the night, the frontline communities in the center and north of the region were also shelled.

"In the Donetsk direction, the Russians fired at Pervomaysk of the Ocheretyn community and Marinka, Krasnohorivka, and Katerynivka of the Marin community - no information about victims and destruction was received. In the Horliv region, Chasovoyarsk and Bakhmut communities were affected. In Bakhmut, one person died, and the technical school building burned down. Private houses were damaged. On the other hand, artillery shelling on the outskirts of the Chasovoyarsk community, fortunately, did not cause any casualties or damage," the message reads.

"Anyone who remains in Donetsk region exposes himself to mortal danger," Kyrylenko appeals to the region's residents.

See more: Missile attack on Dnipro: fire at gas station extinguished. PHOTO









