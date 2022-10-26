28 strikes carried out by Russian troops in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

During the day, the enemy shelled 13 settlements. Residential buildings became the target of the Russians. There are killed and wounded civilians.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the press service of the National Police.

"The police have documented 28 strikes by Russia on Donetsk region. During the day, the enemy shelled 13 populated areas. The Russians targeted residential buildings. Civilians were killed and wounded," the report says.

The Russian army attacked the cities of Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Kurakhove, Toretsk, Druzhkivka, Chasiv Yar, the town of Severny, the villages of Tonenke, Krasnohorivka, Druzhba, Karlivka, Shevchenko, and Berdychi. The occupiers opened fire with artillery, Grad, and Uragan MLRS.

"The Rashtists carried out four strikes on Bakhmut. One of the airstrikes, which took place around 9 a.m., took the life of a civilian. Private houses and infrastructure objects were damaged. The Russian military fired artillery at the village of Tonenke of the Ocheretyn community and the city of Toretsk. ", the message says.

See more: Occupiers launched rocket attack on Druzhkivka. PHOTOS



















