Poster with Putin in body bag was hung on building of Ministry of Internal Affairs of Czech Republic. PHOTO

A large poster with the image of Russian President Vladimir Putin in a black body bag was hung on the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Czech Republic in Prague. To the left and to the right of it are the flags of the Czech Republic and Ukraine.

The photo of the building was published on Twitter by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Czech Republic, Vit Rakushan.

"We know who our friend is, who sheds blood for our freedom. And we also know who our enemy is, and we will not allow him to steal the idea of patriotism and our flag," the minister wrote.

