Consequences of enemy shelling of Nikopol and Marhanets. PHOTOS

The Russians shelled the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Residential buildings, city infrastructure, and cars were damaged, and a local resident was injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, on October 30 at 03:00 a.m., the enemy once again shelled the residential quarters of the city of Nikopol with barrel artillery. One multi-story building and nine private houses, farm buildings, garages, and gas furnaces were damaged. Windows were blown out of houses, facades and roofs were damaged by shrapnel. The building and transport of the city utility company were damaged.

"At 8:16 a.m., the enemy shelled the residential quarter of the city of Marhanets with multiple rocket launchers. As a result, five high-rise buildings and cars were damaged by the projectiles. A woman was wounded by shrapnel," law enforcement officials said.















Investigators, explosives experts, and forensic scientists work at the sites of the hits, inspecting the sites of shelling, collecting physical evidence, and documenting the consequences of the enemy attack by the occupying forces.