"Come Back Alive" starts its biggest project - raising funds for 25 reconnaissance unmanned aerial systems "SHARK" for Ukrainian Armed Forces. PHOTOS

Volunteers of "Come Back Alive" ask Ukrainians for help in raising funds for 25 reconnaissance unmanned aerial systems "SHARK" from Ukrainian company Ukrspecsystems.

It was announced on the Facebook-page of "Come Back Alive", informs Censor.NЕТ.

"We are launching the largest project collection in the history of "Come Back Alive"

Together with OKKO we are launching the initiative "Eye for Eye", which aims to purchase 25 reconnaissance unmanned aerial systems "SHARK" from the Ukrainian company Ukrspecsystems.

The total cost of the project is UAH 325,000,000 https://charity.okko.ua

25 unmanned systems are in total:

75 UAVS

25 Torsus passing cars from Pulsar Expo equipped with control points

25 launch systems

"As part of the project, we will purchase not just reconnaissance drones, but a unique development created by the specialists of our Foundation, UAV manufacturers Ukrspecsystems and Pulsar Expo, which provides the project with special vehicles that we will jointly turn into ground control stations. Each of the 25 complexes is 2 UAVs "SHARK", a ground control station based on an all-wheel drive vehicle and a catapult, or a launcher. The total cost of the project also includes 25 additional UAVs that will be in reserve to quickly replace those lost during the fighting," says Andriy Rymaruk, director of the military department of "Come Back Alive".

How to join us

Refuel with PULLS 95 or PULLS Diesel at OKKO filling stations. UAH 1 from each liter of these fuels will be automatically transferred to "SHARK".

For additional donations you can also use a special account of this initiative https://cutt.ly/ONExm1I

The "Come Back Alive" Foundation, - the statement reads.













