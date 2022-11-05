Families of Mariupol defenders marched in Lviv. PHOTOS

Relatives of Azovstal defenders gathered to remind that hundreds of soldiers are still in captivity.

It wa reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to Lb.ua.

Relatives of Azovstal defenders gathered near the Opera House to remind that hundreds of soldiers are still in captivity.

"We came out to remind once again about our relatives. We want to remind everyone that our relatives are in captivity and need to be released as soon as possible. Today marks 170 days since the soldiers were taken captive by the enemy. They were promised to be released as soon as possible and to save their lives. The defenders of Azovstal went out following the order and under certain guarantees. We hoped to see them back home soon. But for almost half a year more than two thousand defenders of Mariupol remain in the torture chamber of the enemy. We once again come out to call on the authorities and international organizations to make every effort to release the defenders of Mariupol. We will continue to protest until the last defender of Mariupol returns home," said Iryna, the organizer of the action.

Watch more: Terrorist attack in Olenivka colony. Sentenced to death Azov’s Frost. Part 2. VIDEO

Having gathered near the Opera House, the column marched to the monument to Taras Shevchenko. Then the protesters walked through Rynok Square past the Lviv City Administration.

"Now my aunt is in captivity, she is 70 years old. She is the oldest of the women, you can imagine how hard it is for her. All this time nothing is known about my aunt. She has never contacted us. The only information we have comes from those who are released. They say that she is holding on, that she is a fighter, that she is very strong and finds the strength to support others. We are all waiting for her at home", - says Victoria, a participant of the action.

See more: Author of photos from "Azovstal" Dmytro "Orest" Kozatsky talked about life after liberation from captivity. PHOTOS

Participants of the action held placards with the inscriptions "Bring Heroes home", "Azov is the whole Ukraine", "Return all Mariupol defenders".

The march near the monument to King Danylo Halytskyi ended with the joint performance of the National Anthem of Ukraine.

Photo by Ivan Stanislavskyi





















