Consequences of enemy missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS
During the night, the enemy made 2 missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia.
Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko informed on Telegram about this, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, one of the rockets hit the territory of a private enterprise. As a result of the attack, one person died. A fire broke out in an area of 800 square meters.
Another rocket fell on the territory of a private plot of land. Two cars were damaged by the blast wave. No one was hurt here.
"The enemy continues to terrorize us, striking completely civilian objects. All that Russia is capable of is fighting with our peaceful people," Tymoshenko notes.
