Russians hit village in Zaporizhzhia district with S-300 missiles. PHOTOS

Today, November 7, the Ruscists launched a rocket attack on a village in the Zaporizhzhia region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, Oleksandr Starukh.

Russians hit village in Zaporizhzhia district with S-300 missiles 01

"The scoundrels once again roamed our villages. Today, around eight in the morning, they fired at a village in the Zaporizhzhia district with S-300 rockets. The building of a cultural center, a farm warehouse, and private buildings were damaged. It's okay, we'll give it back a hundredfold!", the message says.

Russians hit village in Zaporizhzhia district with S-300 missiles 02
Russians hit village in Zaporizhzhia district with S-300 missiles 03
Russians hit village in Zaporizhzhia district with S-300 missiles 04

