Russians hit village in Zaporizhzhia district with S-300 missiles. PHOTOS
Today, November 7, the Ruscists launched a rocket attack on a village in the Zaporizhzhia region.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, Oleksandr Starukh.
"The scoundrels once again roamed our villages. Today, around eight in the morning, they fired at a village in the Zaporizhzhia district with S-300 rockets. The building of a cultural center, a farm warehouse, and private buildings were damaged. It's okay, we'll give it back a hundredfold!", the message says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password