Russians hit village in Zaporizhzhia district with S-300 missiles. PHOTOS

Today, November 7, the Ruscists launched a rocket attack on a village in the Zaporizhzhia region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, Oleksandr Starukh.

"The scoundrels once again roamed our villages. Today, around eight in the morning, they fired at a village in the Zaporizhzhia district with S-300 rockets. The building of a cultural center, a farm warehouse, and private buildings were damaged. It's okay, we'll give it back a hundredfold!", the message says.

